INNOVO Smart Shorts eliminates bladder leaks in just twelve weeks

INNOVO Smart Shorts are a wearable and discreet solution designed to eliminate bladder leaks and stress urinary incontinence in women within 12 weeks. The FDA-cleared shorts use innovative automation to strengthen pelvic floor muscles from the inside out, providing a convenient and clinically proven alternative to traditional pads and liners.

According to research, one in three women experience bladder leakage or SUI, yet many believe it is just a part of life they have to live with. With INNOVO, there is now a solution that is convenient, easy to use, and clinically proven to be effective.

The shorts use FDA-cleared technology to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles from the inside out. The shorts are easy to use, and users can see results in at least four weeks. The clinical study showed that 87% of women were dry after 12 weeks, and 90% of users would recommend the therapy to others.

They are discreet, and an individual can use them in the comfort of their own home. To use INNOVO, users simply spray the sensors, pull on the shorts, connect to the controller, and adjust the pulse level. After 30 minutes, users will have completed 180 perfect Kegels.

Several women who have used INNOVO have shared their experiences and are happy with the results. One woman said, "I can run again without experiencing leaks." Another woman said, "Now I know what a proper Kegel should feel like."

The INNOVO starter kit includes multipath shorts and a kegel controller. The product is non-invasive, clinically proven, and requires no prescription or probes. It is available now, and users can save $100 when they sign up and receive the latest news and product updates.

Atlantic Therapeutics is a medical device developer on a mission to help millions of people restore their pelvic floor and treat bladder weakness, giving them the confidence and control they need to live an active life. Thousands of healthcare providers and customers worldwide rely on Atlantic Therapeutics products to improve the lives of those with pelvic floor issues.

