Hoboken, NJ Gets First Black Female Veteran Owned Yoga Studio

Owner, Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez smiling in the retail space of the studio.
The client waiting area at SW3AT Wellness studio.
HOBOKEN, NJ, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoboken, NJ welcomes it's first Black Female Veteran owned yoga studio called "SW3AT". Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez, a local business owner and cannabis retail licensee is growing her wellness brands with the goal of disrupting spaces with limited inclusivity. A doctoral candidate, and U.S. Navy Veteran, Brevard-Rodriguez is changing the narrative around well-being and bringing more representation to the health and wellness space. The studio will be the 1st Black, LatinX, female, LGBTQ, disabled Veteran owned yoga studio in Hudson County, New Jersey.
"Separating from the Navy after 10 years and experiencing the VA, I learned I had to take my health and wellness into my own hands. The VA is a great organization that has been an incredible resource, however their cannabis restrictions are limiting Veterans from a safe alternative," continued Brevard-Rodriguez. "And even if cannabis is not for you, I have combatted sleeping disorders, anxiety and other ailments cause by military service by using practices like yoga and meditation. My goal is to build a wellness empire that incorporates all avenues of holistic health so people can truly be well."
"The world is extremely overwhelming and COVID was a wake up call for most so hopefully my facilities will support those in need of rebalance.," said Brevard-Rodriguez.
SW3AT Wellness, is a studio with services such as yoga, infrared sauna, salt therapy, stretch sessions, meditation, reiki and more located in Jersey City and Hoboken, NJ. For more information, please visit @SW3AT.Wellness on Instagram or contact their management team at 201-402-0001 or via email at info@SW3AT.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.