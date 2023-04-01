RAILBUS Introduces Low-Cost and Green Solution in Transport Industry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAILBUS's cutting-edge technology utilizes solar power, making it a zero-emission mode of transportation. This sustainable solution significantly reduces carbon emissions and helps combat climate change.
RAILBUS, a start-up company dedicated to sustainable transportation solutions, has launched the world's first 100% solar-powered mass transportation system. The innovative vehicle, designed to meet the needs of cities with a lack of infrastructure, is not only environmentally friendly but also low-cost, making it accessible to communities with limited resources.
RAILBUS's cutting-edge technology utilizes solar power, making it a zero-emission mode of transportation. This sustainable solution significantly reduces carbon emissions and helps combat climate change. The vehicle's low-cost design makes it an affordable and reliable transportation option for people who may not have had access to it before. RAILBUS is committed to providing a sustainable transportation solution that will benefit both the environment and communities.
RAILBUS is the future of sustainable mass transportation. The mission is to create the most low-cost and green mass transportation system for cities that have a lack of infrastructure. The company is excited to launch this innovative solution and drive a green future.
RAILBUS's state-of-the-art vehicle has the potential to transform transportation systems in many overcrowded cities, especially in developing countries. The company's vision is to bring modern transportation to many cities and support sustainable development. By prioritizing the environment and communities, RAILBUS is creating a more sustainable world for future generations.
By utilizing ultra-lightweight vehicles that run on elevated tracks, RAILBUS offers a flexible and cost-effective solution that can be retrofitted into a wide range of environments. Unlike traditional transportation systems like Metro or Tram, RAILBUS provides frequent and fast transport with less waiting time, taking passengers directly to their destination.
RAILBUS also prioritizes sustainability and the environment, with a 100% solar-powered system and an interior made from recycled microfiber derived from polyester fibers and PET plastic. This reduces energy consumption and CO2 emissions by 80% compared to traditional PET production processes. Furthermore, RAILBUS offers a greater overall return on investment at a local level than other integrated transport systems, making it an effective solution for high-frequency transport needs.
About the Company – RAILBUS
RAILBUS Inc. is a pioneering company that is transforming the mass transportation industry. The company is registered in The State of Delaware and headquartered in Silicon Oasis in Dubai. RAILBUS has created a low-cost and green mass transportation system that is environmentally friendly, operationally efficient, and designed for efficiency.
RAILBUS's innovative technology uses small, driverless electric vehicles that run on an elevated track, which reduces the cost of the tracks infrastructure significantly, reaching less than twenty percent of the cost of a Metro system that has the same length and capacity. The lightweight and flexible nature of the RAILBUS system enables it to be retrofitted into a broad range of environments, making it accessible and beneficial for communities with limited resources.
For more information about RAILBUS and their sustainable transportation solutions, visit https://railbus.com/en
