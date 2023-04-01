HostingDuty and GoGetSSL Announce Strategic Partnership and Joint Promotional Activity

Offer Image logo HostingDuty Logo

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HostingDuty, a leading web hosting provider, and GoGetSSL, a trusted SSL certificate provider, are excited to announce their strategic partnership and joint promotional activity. The partnership will provide customers with a seamless web hosting experience and enhanced security solutions for their websites.

As part of the joint promotional activity, HostingDuty and GoGetSSL are offering a one-year free premium SSL certificate to all new customers who sign up for HostingDuty's web hosting services during the promotional period. In addition, all existing HostingDuty customers can avail of a 50% discount on all SSL certificate purchases made during the promotional period.

"We are thrilled to partner with GoGetSSL to provide our customers with the best web hosting and security solutions," said John Smith, CEO of HostingDuty. "We believe that this partnership will enable us to provide our customers with a comprehensive web hosting experience that is both secure and reliable."

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of security for their websites," said Ivan Petrov, CEO of GoGetSSL. "We look forward to working closely with HostingDuty to ensure that our customers receive the best web hosting and security solutions available."

The promotional activity is valid from 1st April 2023 to 30th April 2023. Customers can take advantage of this limited-time offer by signing up for HostingDuty's web hosting services and purchasing an SSL certificate from GoGetSSL during the promotional period.

For more information on HostingDuty and GoGetSSL's joint promotional activity, please visit the HostingDuty website or contact their customer support team.