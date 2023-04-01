NSO recommences training on new software

The National Statistics Office has continued its training on R-Studio and Survey Solutions, two new software that will support the existing methodology used in the current statistical processes.

Volunteer Service Abroad’s data analyst Joshua Neale is facilitating the program starting on Wednesday 29th March 2023.

He first introduced the software to the Economics Unit early this month, before setting up a schedule to include all the NSO staff.

The training will run until the 10th of May 2023 when participants will receive certificates. It will cover data collection and data analysis using the two software.

The group was briefly joined on Wednesday by VSA Program Manager Solomon Islands Shupayi Mpunga-Direen, Gerard Bruijl, (Volunteer) Business/Social Enterprise Advisor at San Isidro Care Centre and Ruth Harcourt, (Volunteer) Advocacy Mentor at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, to observe the training.

Left to right’; VSA Program Manager Solomon Islands Shupayi Mpunga-Direen, Gerard Bruijl, (Volunteer) Business/Social Enterprise Advisor at San Isidro Care Centre and Ruth Harcourt, (Volunteer) Advocacy Mentor at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In the month of April, the NSO Economics Unit lead by Joshua Neale and Moffat Sanau (Principal Statistician) will launch its first ever online Surveys among other Modes like Posting via Solomon Post, Non-Profit Institution Survey, NPI, Field Visit by Officers to all Provinces and also data collection via administrative sources concerning the 2022-Business and Employment Surveys to all Business Houses (including Business Associates and Representatives) within Solomon Islands for its data collection using the newly introduced Survey Solutions. Other NSO Unit’s Surveys will be implemented later.

-SINSO Press