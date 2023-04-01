Submit Release
Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan to highlight federal budget investments that will increase affordability for Canadians

March 31, 2023 10:33 PM | 1 min read

KAMLOOPS, BC, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Minister Sajjan will host an event at a local grocer to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date:   

April 3, 2023               

Time:  

10:00 am        

Location:

Daana Paani

414 Seymour St,

Kamloops, B.C.


