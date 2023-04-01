Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan to highlight federal budget investments that will increase affordability for Canadians

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,840 in the last 365 days.
March 31, 2023 10:33 PM | 1 min read
KAMLOOPS, BC, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Minister Sajjan will host an event at a local grocer to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.
A media availability will follow the event.
|
Date:
|
April 3, 2023
|
Time:
|
10:00 am
|
Location:
|
Daana Paani
|
|
414 Seymour St,
|
|
Kamloops, B.C.
|
|
