The TalkFi app makes social networking more social

This article explores the impact that social networking platforms have on people's social wellness, and what might be a good alternative for people who are feeling "connected" but still not social. The TalkFi app makes it easy and safe to meet new people and make friends from across the world.

Social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok are great at displaying fast-paced entertainment media that captivates its viewers. They have elevated the status of becoming a content creator to a top career choice for young people, eager to make their mark on the world. But people are starting to wonder whether these platforms should actually be considered social due to the fact that research has linked the use of such platforms to many mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia which can impair social functioning. Research is especially alarming when looking at the impact on teen girls.

Xenia Raskin, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in Los Angeles, California who has experience treating individuals with anxiety and depression shared some thoughts on this subject. She says that embarrassment, shame, and anxiety may get in the way of people seeking social support from their friends. It is the authentic emotional expression between two people that gives the feeling of being seen and cared about, which most social media platforms don’t tend to provide.

There is still a lack of longitudinal research on the impact that social media has on people and its implications on social functioning, but one thing is quite certain. People have a tendency to post idealistic images and updates that gravitate toward life’s most positive moments. This can make it hard for people to feel comfortable connecting around life’s challenges and may make them feel isolated when they don't see the same positive experiences and people in their own lives.

Some people think that the future of social media will have a greater emphasis on real and authentic connections between people. The problem is that these types of interactions do not go viral, they do not get millions of views and likes, and don’t make tons of money via advertisements.

Some companies are aware of the need for more authenticity in social networking and are paving the way for a more “social” type of social media. One social media startup with offices in Colombia and Los Angeles, California is taking a different approach to the word “social” by prioritizing safety, and authentic human connection above everything else.

TalkFi is a mobile app that provides people with the ability to connect with others from across the world without being bombarded with status updates, news feeds, and much of the other content found on today’s major social media platforms. Its focus is simple: to provide people with an easy and safe way to have authentic connections with others and make friends. “People are starting to crave a more personal social experience online which is why TalkFi has seen its user base grow quite rapidly since its inception,” says TalkFi’s CMO (chief marketing officer), Benjamin Raskin. Some people have been using the app for over 5 years to make friends and seem to prefer the more meaningful social interactions that TalkFi offers.

Heberth Vargas, the founder of TalkFi, says “people who use the app want to feel a sense of company when they feel lonely. This is something that TalkFi provides to the over 1 million people who have installed it.” He saw the lack of safety measures being taken to prevent scammers and other people with ill intent from utilizing many other social networks. This is what inspired TalkFi’s innovative moderation system which is based on a user’s in-app “reputation.” Essentially, users who misuse TalkfFi will lose access to key features such as photo and video messaging.

Currently, over 90,000 people use TalkFi each month and it’s growing rapidly. This indicates a shift in priority for people, and the app should be seen as the first of many to focus on social wellness as a basic need that social platforms need to care about. Download the app for Android here.

Media Contact

TalkFi

Benjamin Raskin

United States