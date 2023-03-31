NEBRASKA, March 31 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Announce New Corrections Director

LINCOLN, NE – On Monday, April 3rd, Governor Jim Pillen will announce a new director for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He and the new director will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly and acting Director Diane Sabatka-Rine.

This event is open to credentialed media.

What: Governor Pillen to announce new director for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

When: 2:00 p.m. CT on Monday April 3, 2023

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, the new corrections director, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, and acting Director Diane Sabatka-Rine.

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.