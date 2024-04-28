NEBRASKA, April 28 -

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Reacts to Damaging Storms; Orders State Resource Assistance

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement in the aftermath of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that resulted in damage across eastern Nebraska Friday afternoon:

"Suzanne and I extend our deepest prayers to all those impacted by today's storms. I have ordered that state resources be made available to assist with the emergency response and to support local first responders as they assess the damage. Nebraskans are tough, resilient people, and our neighbors and communities will rally around affected families and businesses to assist them. Nebraskans are no strangers to severe weather and, as they have countless times before, Nebraskans will help Nebraskans to rebuild."

The Governor and his team are in continuous touch with local officials, emergency management directors, and law enforcement leaders. People in affected areas are urged to avoid downed powerlines and follow all law enforcement directives as work continues to assess the damage.