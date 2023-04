A Big First for Morph

Morph's Launch Products Morph's Logo

Upcycling social enterprise gets to market

We launched Morph with the aim of making a direct impact on resource use, while also helping to change people’s perspectives, so we’re enjoying this milestone. It’s an important step in the journey.” — Chris Oestereich

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Morph is excited to announce the completion of its first order of upcycled, environmentally friendly products. The shipment included totes and pouches made from banner manufacturing waste and glasses cases made with waste from diving suits. These products are the result of Morph’s commitment to sustainability and its mission to reduce waste, promote ethical consumption, and support the transition to the circular economy via sustainable fashion."We launched Morph with the aim of making a direct impact on resource use, while also helping to change people’s perspectives, so we’re enjoying this milestone. It’s an important step in the journey, said Chris Oestereich, the founder and CEO of Morph's parent company, Linear to Circular . "This is a proud moment for our team, and it is great to see everyone’s hard work and dedication rewarded. With that in mind, we are deeply indebted to the partners who helped us get to where we are."Morph will be announcing its retail partner soon, so stay tuned for more exciting news. This partnership is a crucial step, as it will enable Morph to reach a broader audience while starting to positively impact resource use.We're looking for additional retail partners in Thailand and beyond, so if we seem a fit, please reach out via the contacts below.About MorphMoph is a social enterprise dedicated to reducing waste and promoting sustainable and ethical consumption. Through its innovative approach, the social enterprise works with firms to identify potential waste sources and transform discarded materials into unique and environmentally friendly products. Its mission is to create a more sustainable and equitable world for all.For more information, please contact Chris Oestereich at contact@lineartocircular.com or visit morphbags.com or lineartocircular.com.