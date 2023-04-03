SMAART Company Has Record-Breaking Q1 2023, Expands Services to Drive Further Success

SMAART Company - Accounting, Tax, & Insurance Services
New insurance arm of the firm launching early Q2 2023 will push the firm to new heights
To break through growth obstacles, business automation is your juggernaut.”
— Gus Gonzalez
MIAMI, FL, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SMAART Company, a leading accounting firm that goes beyond traditional services, announced today that it had experienced a staggering 91.52% growth in Q1 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier (Q1 2022). This increase is attributed to dozens of new high-net-worth clients and numerous small businesses transitioning from their previous CPAs to SMAART Company's comprehensive offerings. The top service categories included are income tax preparations, accounting and advising, tax planning, wealth management, and commercial loan brokering services.
In addition to this impressive growth, SMAART Company also established a new sales record for March 2023, an 18% increase over the previous record set in February. This achievement marks the continuation of the company's trend of breaking its sales records month after month.
CEO of SMAART Company Ray Dominguez credits the mounting successes to its strategic approach, multiple service offerings by one firm, and ongoing innovation. "As we strive to implement our business plans and manage our accelerated growth, we continue to see the results of our efforts. A new sales record is established every month, eclipsing the month before. With every new line of business, our company produces more value for our clientele. Every new system incorporated into our workflows increases productivity, giving us more outputs with fewer inputs."
COO of SMAART Company Gustavo Gonzalez adds that streamlining the company's workflow processes and integrating new systems have allowed SMAART Company to onboard new clients more quickly, resulting in skyrocketing sales and productivity. "The more efficient application of technologies also reduces the risk for human error and ultimately adds to the peace of mind that our clients have come to expect by working with us," he states.
Looking to the future, SMAART Company anticipates even more significant growth as it expands its operations and gathers more market share. The firm is set to launch SMAART Insurance. This wholly-owned subsidiary will provide clients with an array of insurance services, including but not limited to property and casualty, life, health, and annuity protections. Additionally, SMAART Advisors (the latest wholly-owned subsidiary), in a partnership with Charles Schwab as the custodian, will provide seamless management of clients' wealth and retirement accounts with tax savings and higher returns on investment.
The company continues to boast a strong balance sheet, positive cashflows, and high liquidity. Sufficient for its current operations and its near-term obligations. The company has access to adequate capital from its lending partners for near and long-term growth - namely, its first acquisition (a competing CPA firm) later this year.
For more information on SMAART Company and its comprehensive suite of services, visit www.smaartcompany.com.
