April Allston/Brighton Community Center Study Meeting

This is the fourth and final community meeting to establish the types of uses and activities the community would like to see in a new center in Allston / Brighton and discuss location options.

Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for a community meeting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to explore options for a new community center in Allston/Brighton. The meeting will be held at the BCYF Jackson Mann Community Center, 500 Cambridge Street in Allston.

BCYF is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process as we meet to establish the types of uses and activities the community would like to see in a new center. The community center study is also exploring location options for a new center. Three meetings have been held already, this will be the final meeting for this phase of the study.

Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodation services are available to you at no cost. If you need them, please contact us at BCYFNews@boston.gov or 617-635-4920 by April 6. Find past meeting presentations, a recording from other meetings and a survey regarding the new center at Boston.gov/BCYF-Jackson-Mann

