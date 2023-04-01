Influexer Platform is changing the influencer marketing game

Influexer was founded by Alejandro Rivera and Giuliano Kranevitter.

Influexer, the must-have platform for all influencers, is thrilled to offer a streamlined solution to showcase services and attract potential investors. The platform, founded by Alejandro Rivera and Giuliano Kranevitter, offers influencers at all levels, from nano to mega, a way to showcase their services, demographics, portfolio reviews, online media kit, and links to all their social media platforms from one place.

Launched in 2022, Influexer has quickly become a go-to platform for influencers looking to save time and maximize their marketing efforts. By offering a centralized location for all of their essential information, Influexer enables influencers to spend more time engaging with their audiences and growing their brand. As a result, influencers who join Influexer gain a significant advantage over those who do not, and many are already experiencing FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) by needing to be added to the platform.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have built at Influexer," said Rivera. "Our platform has already helped many influencers worldwide to streamline their marketing efforts, and we are confident that it will continue to do so in the future. At the same time, we are excited to offer the opportunity for potential investors to join us on this journey."

Influexer's success can be attributed to its exceptional customer service and its commitment to continuous improvement. By regularly incorporating user feedback into its development process, Influexer has become one of the most popular platforms for influencers worldwide. Now, the company is looking for investors who share its vision and want to be part of its growth.

"We believe that our platform has the potential to revolutionize the influencer marketing industry," said Kranevitter. "With the support of investors who share our passion, we can take Influexer to the next level and continue to improve the influencer marketing process for everyone."

Influexer is available to influencers worldwide and is actively seeking investors who are interested in being part of its growth. To learn more about Influexer or to sign up for an account, visit influexer.com

About Influexer:Influexer is a technology company that provides influencers with a user-friendly platform to showcase their services and connect with their audiences worldwide. Founded by Alejandro Rivera and Giuliano Kranevitter, Influexer aims to simplify the influencer marketing process and make it more accessible to influencers of all sizes. The platform offers a personalized link in bio that includes influencers' service packages, demographics, portfolio reviews, online media kit, and links to all their social media platforms. Influexer is available in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Spain, Italy and beyond.

Watch “This is Influexer” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsEN9fWQqYQ

