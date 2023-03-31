Operation Lone Star Seizes Camo-Clad Illegal Immigrants Trying To Hide

TEXAS, March 31 - March 31, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 360,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 26,000 criminal arrests, with more than 24,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 380 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott Champions Support For Border Patrol Agents In Houston

On Saturday, Governor Greg Abbott championed Texas' support for U.S. Border Patrol agents in their efforts to secure the border during the keynote address at the National Border Patrol Council Dinner in Houston. Addressing more than 220 agents and their families, the Governor thanked agents for their work to keep America safe and promised that Texas will always have their backs—even when the Biden Administration does not.

"America's Border Patrol agents are the unsung heroes of our country, putting your lives on the line each and every day to secure our border and uphold our nation's sovereignty,” said Governor Abbott. “Instead of defending you, Washington leaves you all undermanned and underpaid. I am here tonight to say thank you, let you know that Texas appreciates all you do to keep our country safe, and that you have a Governor who has your backs."

WATCH: DPS Lt. Olivarez Slams Biden Administration’s Inaction On Border Crisis

DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez joined Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo this week to highlight President Biden’s ongoing failure to secure America’s southern border following U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ recent refusal to acknowledge the crisis at a congressional hearing. Lt. Olivarez pointed out Secretary Mayorkas’ shocking ignorance of the wristbands Mexican cartels have used since 2021 on the illegal immigrants they smuggle across the border as an example of the Biden Administration’s negligence on America's national security.

“These Mexican drug cartels and smuggling organizations out of Mexico have essentially turned mass migration into a multibillion-dollar slave trade, and it’s all a result of these disastrous border policies from the federal government,” said Lt. Olivarez. “These wristbands have numbers on them, so it’s a very coordinated effort on the part of Mexican drug cartels and how they identify these people. Even if the migrants make it across the river and to their final destination, they’re still indebted to these [smuggling] organizations.”

WATCH: DPS Trooper Discovers 15 Illegal Immigrants Smuggled In U-Haul Trailer

A DPS trooper stopped a U-Hail trailer in Uvalde County and in the back discovered 15 illegal immigrants, including three children. The driver from Missouri was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. The illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Locates Nearly Two Dozen Illegal Immigrants In El Paso Stash House

As part of Operation Lone Star, DPS troopers located nearly two dozen illegal immigrants inside a stash house in El Paso this week. Also inside the stash house, troopers found an elaborate shrine to Santa Muerte, which signifies a connection to Mexican cartels.

The 23 illegal immigrants were from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala, and all were referred to Border Patrol. The home was being managed by a U.S. citizen originally from Mexico. He was arrested and charged with operating a stash house.

WATCH: DPS Troopers Recover Three Children Being Smuggled In Kinney County

A DPS trooper recovered three young children being smuggled during a traffic stop in Kinney County. The trooper stopped an SUV and located two unaccompanied children, ages 7 and 11, along with three adults and another child in the vehicle. All were from Honduras and referred to Border Patrol. The driver, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and smuggling of persons under the age of 18.

Texas National Guard Soldiers Assist In Capture Of Illegal Immigrants In Laredo

Texas National Guard soldiers assisted law enforcement with the detection and apprehension of multiple illegal immigrants crossing the border last week near Laredo. Law enforcement sensors in the area alerted soldiers to the illegal immigrants. Operation Lone Star partners worked together to form a blockade near Slaughter Park along the Rio Grade River that ultimately led to the apprehension of more illegal immigrants.

DPS Aircraft Division Locates Three Dozen Illegal Immigrants Hiding Inside Cave

DPS aircraft working Operation Lone Star located dozens of illegal immigrants hiding inside a cave in Culberson County. The illegal immigrants were dressed in camouflage clothing in an attempt to hide themselves from detection. The 36 illegal immigrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, and Colombia. All were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Brush Team Arrests Five Illegal Immigrants Trespassing On Private Ranch

A DPS brush team conducting OLS operations in Jim Hogg County located and arrested five illegal immigrants from Mexico for criminal trespassing on a private ranch this week. Each illegal immigrant was wearing camouflage clothing and had carpet on their shoes in order to hide their footprints and avoid detection and capture.