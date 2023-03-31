Global Logistics Market Report (2023-2028): Growing E-Commerce and Reverse Logistics Operations Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistics Market (2023-2028) by Transport, Logistic Type, Customer Type, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Logistics Market is estimated to be USD 9.66 Tn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.77 Tn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.23%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing E-Commerce and Reverse Logistics Operations

Rise in Trade-Related Agreements

Rise of Tech-Driven Logistics Services

Restraints

Lack of Control of Manufacturers on Logistics Service

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Logistics Automation across Industries

Introduction of Self-Driving and Drones in Logistics

Challenges

Lack of Advanced Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Market Segmentations

The Global Logistics Market is segmented based on Transport, Logistic Type, Customer Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Transport, the market is classified into Roadways, Airways, Waterways, and Railways Oil Cooler.

By Logistic Type, the market is classified into First Party, Second Party, and Third Party.

By Customer Type, the market is classified into B2C and B2B.

By End-User, the market is classified into Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Banking & Financial Services, Aerospace, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Trade & Transport.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Logistics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Logistics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Logistics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

