Delta 9 Reports Year-end Financials for 2022

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. DN DLTNF ("Delta 9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three-month and full year ending December 31, 2022.
Financial Highlights for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
Financial Highlights for the Three-Month Period Ending December 31, 2022
"We are pleased to report record fourth quarter and year end revenues for 2022 demonstrating the versatility of our business model with measurable improvements versus the third quarter of 2022," said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9 Cannabis. "Challenges persist in the Canadian cannabis industry, which continues to struggle with intense competition resulting in margin compression and affecting overall growth. We remain confident that Delta 9 will be able to navigate the industry challenges and return the Company to growth and profitability in the coming quarters."
4th Quarter Operational and Subsequent Q1 2023 Highlights:
Summary of Quarterly Results:
|Consolidated Statement of Net Income (Loss)
|Q1 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q4 2022
|Revenue
|$
|12,479,577
|$
|17,495,078
|$
|15,693,969
|$
|17,559,647
|Cost of Sales
|9,515,096
|12,850,777
|13,772,202
|14,173,693
|Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets1
|2,964,481
|4,644,301
|1,921,767
|3,385,954
|Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net)
|874,293
|(542,188
|)
|340,602
|(2,710,521
|)
|Gross Profit
|$
|3,838,774
|$
|4,102,113
|$
|2,262,369
|675,433
|Expenses
|General and Administrative
|3,810,316
|4,043,257
|3,668,708
|3,551,472
|Sales and Marketing
|2,713,630
|3,381,223
|3,710,471
|4,647,409
|Share Based Compensation
|246,944
|107,121
|1,086,858
|169,540
|Total Operating Expenses
|$
|6,770,890
|$
|7,531,601
|$
|8,466,037
|$
|8,368,421
|Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 2
|(1,694,529
|)
|(391,054
|)
|(1,683,018
|)
|(1,479,845
|)
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|$
|(2,932,116
|)
|$
|(3,429,488
|)
|$
|(6,203,668
|)
|$
|(7,692,988
|)
|Other Income/ Expenses
|(1,189,730
|)
|(1,402,588
|)
|(1,470,942
|)
|(3,515,430
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(4,121,846
|)
|$
|(4,832,076
|)
|$
|(7,674,610
|)
|$
|(11,208,418
|)
|Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9's financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the three-month and year ending period ending December 31, 2022 filed on SEDAR and can be found at www.sedar.com.
2022 Forth Quarter Results Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the above results is scheduled for April 3, 2023. The conference call will be hosted that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.
|DATE:
|April 3, 2023
|TIME:
|10:00 am Eastern Time
|Dial in #
|1-888-886-7786
|REPLAY:
|1-877-674-6060
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, December 15, 2023
|Replay passcode:
|107180 #
About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: (i) the Company's plans to establish cannabis distribution operations in Manitoba; and (ii) the Company's plans to continue to expand its retail operations in Canada. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2023 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.