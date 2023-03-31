Minister’s statement on BC Ferries commissioner’s preliminary decision on price cap

CANADA, March 31 - Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, has issued the following statement regarding the preliminary decision by Eva Hage, British Columbia Ferries commissioner, on the price cap for Performance Term 6, which runs from 2024 to 2028.

“As we said when we announced the support to protect affordability, we know that rising costs, the impacts of the pandemic, and BC Ferries’ significant capital plan put upward pressure on ferry fares. We understand how important affordable and reliable ferry service is for people, as well as for goods movement.

“The commissioner’s preliminary decision does not yet factor in the $500-million contribution to support fare affordability. I want to assure British Columbians, particularly those who rely on our coastal ferry service, that our goal of holding annual average fare increases to no more than 3% remains.

“As the commissioner works toward a final price cap decision by Sept. 30, 2023, she will incorporate the $500-million contribution to inform her final decision on the price cap for the next four-year term.

“BC Ferries is a critical part of our transportation system. Our government is protecting affordability of fares and supporting greenhouse-gas emissions reductions, so that coastal communities – and all British Columbians - are well served and supported by BC Ferries, and our coastal ferry service.”