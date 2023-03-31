Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,830 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Signs Current Services Budget into Law

MAINE, March 31 - Back to current news.

March 31, 2023

Governor Janet Mills today signed into law a $9.8 billion current services budget that will ensure the continued operations of State government for the next biennium. The Governor also signed a proclamation calling the Legislature back into session next Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Governor Mills issued the following statement:

"I would have preferred to sign a budget that has bipartisan support, but the possibility of a government shutdown €“ which would be extremely harmful to Maine people €“ is something I cannot accept. This current services budget averts the potential for a shutdown, funds essential government services, and delivers certainty and stability to municipalities, school systems, and others that rely on state resources.

"This should not €“ and will not €“ be the last word on the budget. I recognize that tensions are high, but there is still a lot of work left to do, with room €“ I believe €“ for compromise. I urge Democrats and Republicans to reset and to begin anew the work of negotiating their priorities during the next round of budget discussions. I look forward to continuing to engage with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to find common ground."

Read the full proclamation.

You just read:

Governor Mills Signs Current Services Budget into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more