NetActuate Releases New Terraform Driver and Joins HashiCorp Partner Network

NetActuate has announced the release of its new HashiCorp Terraform Driver, enabling its customers to more easily provision compute and network resources.

HashiCorp Terraform is an open-source, infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tool that lets organizations use infrastructure as code to automate the provisioning, compliance, and management of any cloud, data center, and service. NetActuate joins HashiCorp's network of over 700 partners that are driving the acceleration of cloud adoption.

"Our updated Terraform provider, coupled with HashiCorp's partner status, ensures users can easily and securely deploy resources with confidence," said Craig Jackson, the NetActuate engineer who led the driver development project. "This provider interfaces with the latest API from NetActuate and sets us up for continual development and functionality enhancements. We are excited to provide our customers with an optimized experience when leveraging Terraform for their infrastructure automation needs."

Now available to all customers, the new NetActuate Terraform Driver can be used to leverage the private API to manage creation, destruction, and re-provisioning of both compute and network resources.

"Beyond compute, the network integration with our global BGP Anycast platform allows for automated provisioning of ECMP BGP Anycast sessions in any of our 40+ datacenters," said Kate Gerry, NetActuate's Director of Global Networking.

NetActuate is committed to continually delivering new ways of making its solutions easier to manage for its customers. Details about the new driver can be found at: docs.netactuate.com/docs/terraform

