Padlock Partners UK Fund I Announces 2022 Year End Results and Business Update

TORONTO, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund I ("the Trust") announced today financial results for its December 31, 2022, year-end.

Business Update Highlights

The Trust's properties achieved increased rental rates across all operational assets generating £2.9 million gross revenues in the year (2021: £2.0 million) a 45% increase year-on-year

The Trust continued to invest in the self-storage portfolio spending £4.17 million on development and fit-out works

Quarterly distributions were maintained throughout the year at a coupon level of 6%

The Trust completed the disposal of the Newmarket property in March 2022 generating a £0.7 million profit on disposal for the Trust

Financial and Operating Results Highlights

The Trust had IFRS Net rental income of £1.57 million (2021: £0.94 million) equal to Net Operating Income

Net Income and comprehensive income totalled £0.78 million (2021: £5.16 million)

As calculated for the Reporting Period, the weighted average net achieved rent per square foot across the properties was as follows:

Leighton Buzzard Property: £32.37



Letchworth Property: £28.49



Bicester Property: £22.50



Chippenham Property: £29.99



Enfield : £28.68

: £28.68 For all of the Trust's properties, the rate per unit has increased over the Reporting Period

The Trust's total indebtedness through loans payables was £14,058,496, in addition to its lease obligations which were £950,544 as of December 31, 2022

The Trust's leverage was 35% Debt to Total Assets as of December 31, 2022

[£7.19 per unit Total Net Assets attributable to unitholders and non-controlling interest (2021: £7.43 per unit) decreased by 3.2%]



CAD Class A Trust Unit CAD Class F Trust Unit GBP Class U Trust Unit Net assets attributable to Unitholders Total Net assets attributable to Unitholders and Non-

controlling interest

£ per unit £ per unit £ per unit £ per unit £ per unit NAV per unit January 1, 2022 6.41 6.57 11.09 6.78 7.43 NAV per unit, December 31, 2022 6.38 6.59 11.08 6.76 7.19 Increase in NAV per unit -0.4 % 0.2 % -0.1 % -0.3 % -3.3 %



Commenting on the annual results John Stevenson, CEO for Padlock Partners UK Fund I said, "The Trust has achieved significant progress in this financial year as highlighted by strong store level performance and progress on our development sites We're happy to report the Trust has maintained distribution coupon of 6% throughout the year and as the portfolio matures, we expect further progress in performance to be achieved."

Results of Operations

The results of the financial year ended December 31, 2022, reflect operations from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. In the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial results of the Trust and its subsidiaries, dated March 30, 2023, for the year ended December 31, 2022, management has included further details of the year broken down by property to explain the significance of each property to the consolidated totals.

Impact of Foreign Conflict

Foreign conflict remains a low risk to the business at this time as it's not expected to impact the UK self-storage sector. Management is monitoring the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the potential economic, social, and political ramifications.

Impact of Political & Economic Turmoil in UK

On September 23, 2022, the UK Government announced a mini-budget of £45 billion unfunded tax cuts, which caused turmoil in the financial markets. The UK Pound Sterling fell 4% against the United States dollar to its lowest point in history. Gilt yields rose over the course of the day and panic in the financial markets resulted in a sell-off in Government Bonds. By September 28, 2022, the Bank of England was forced to intervene in the Gilts market, however significant damage had been done to financial markets in the form of increased interest rates and reduced consumer confidence.

Since September 30, 2022, the majority of the policies from the mini-budget have been reversed with a new Chancellor and Prime Minister appointed restoring an increased level of stability in the UK markets. To date there has been minimal impact on the self-storage industry. However, during 2022, yields have moved out across the wider UK property market as a result of double-digit inflation persisting throughout the year despite the Bank of England's attempts to reduce it through raising interest rates. With the resultant increase in the cost of debt, real estate development appraisals have been negatively impacted and transaction activity slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

We continue to monitor the wider economic and political climate to ensure the Trust is well-prepared against any downside shocks to the economy. The Trust's existing debt facility is not due to mature in the next 12 months, however with an April 2024 maturity Management will continue to monitor potential refinance options to ensure the Trust is well-capitalized for the medium term.

Future Outlook

The objective of the Trust is to generate stable cash flows, while maximizing the Trust's value through active management and value enhancing initiatives such as the fit out of bulk space into additional storage and the development of new self-storage and mixed-use facilities. The UK Manager estimates that there is an opportunity to increase the NOI over the short to medium term by raising market rental rates after improving the property, fitting out additional storage space, and by reducing operating expenses through more prudent management controls.

The Trust is focused on completing the development and redevelopment activities with respect to the Properties as follows:

With the majority of the Leighton Buzzard Property now leased, The Trust has been firming up plans to fit out an additional 20,000 gross square feet at a preliminary budget of £1,700,000 on a 6 month build timescale estimated to be completed in 2023.

At the Letchworth property the Trust will continue to focus efforts to further increase performance of the property to maximize occupancy and increase rental rates.

The Trust intends to complete the development of the Wimbledon Property in 2023 which got underway during 2022. The five-storey purpose-built self-storage facility is currently expected to cost £4.3 million and generate revenues over £1,000,000 per year, assuming 90% occupancy.

At the Chippenham Property, the Trust intends to commence the second phase of the construction project which will cost £500,000 and add another 19,000 square feet, when the final commercial tenant vacates the Chippenham Property.

The Trust expects to further increase performance of the Bicester Property with efforts to maximize occupancy and increase rental rates.

The Trust intends to expand the existing warehouse with respect to the Enfield Property at a cost of approximately £5,000,000. The resulting efforts are expected to produce approximately 45,000 net rentable square feet of Class A storage space and should be completed during 2023.

