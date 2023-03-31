MEDIA ADVISORY | ADEQ Advises Public to Stay Away from Orange Liquid and Soil in Walker, Ariz.

PHOENIX (Mar. 31, 2023) – The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) advises the public to stay away from orange liquid or orange soils near E Eagle Rd and E New Strike Ln in Walker, Arizona, an area surrounding the former Sheldon Mine (see vicinity map at end).

ADEQ confirmed the presence of orange liquid and soils near E Sheldon Rd and S Midnight Snap Ln on Mar. 30, 2023, in response to contact from a local resident. As a precautionary measure, we advise individuals to avoid contact with the orange liquid and soil until further notice. Due to recent above average precipitation in the region, this orange liquid may be surfacing in other nearby areas.

ADEQ has notified and is coordinating with local, county and state officials including Walker Fire Department, Yavapai County and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. ADEQ is investigating the situation and working to identify the orange substance and any necessary cleanup actions.

If anyone has come into contact with the orange liquid or soil, and is experiencing any health effects it is recommended that you consult your medical provider as a precautionary measure.

ADEQ will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. We appreciate the public's cooperation and patience as we work to ensure the safety of all individuals in the area.

