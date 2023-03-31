“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39” Audiobook: A Meskimen Family Project
L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39 audiobook was recorded by a family of Hollywood actors and scheduled to release with the book on May 16.HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39” will release on May 16 with a unique companion audiobook. Galaxy Press President John Goodwin stated, “Here we are in Hollywood. We have worked with hundreds of actors for our audiobooks and live theatre shows. Let’s try something that, to the best of our knowledge, has never been done before. We worked with a family of accomplished Hollywood actors, Jim, Tamra, and Taylor Meskimen, each recording multiple stories from the science fiction and fantasy anthology."
Jim Meskimen, a well-known actor, improviser, and voice artist whose work is well-known to TV and film audiences, was asked what it was like to record the book. “When Tamra, Taylor, and I were asked to go into the booth to put our own stamp on the winning Writers of the Future stories this year, it seemed more like a gift than a job!” Jim continued, “As a family, we are used to going in and out of the recording booth, sometimes alone, often together. It’s a big part of our life; we are either in there recording animated shows, auditions, or audiobooks.”
Tamra Meskimen, seasoned theater, screen, and television actor and co-founder of The Acting Center in Los Angeles, stated, “To narrate a story, you have to really ‘be’ the characters in their world, to ‘see’ the action, so that the listener is drawn in fully and experience what the author had in mind. So, I often felt like I was leaving the known universe every time I stepped into the booth to record one of these stories.”
Their daughter, Taylor, who has performed improv for over a decade when not recording audiobooks, said, “I have narrated a lot of audiobooks, but it has been an exceptional experience to record this book as a family. We have all enjoyed sharing the stories with one another in between recording sessions. This is definitely a project that will go down in history for me as a favorite because of the whole experience!”
Science fiction and fantasy audiobooks provide narrators the opportunity to use their voice to create entirely new worlds and races. And with short stories, as in the case of Writers of the Future, there are 15 unique worlds to be created. As to what made the stories special, Jim stated, “The stories are, it goes without saying, excellently written, which makes them easy stories to narrate, but it’s really the rich, imaginative creativity of the various authors that make diving into the tales so enjoyable.”
As an acting teacher, Tamra enjoys taking on challenging roles and noted, “It’s fun to inhabit different other-worldly characters, too, and give them a voice. I played many fantasy characters for the story I narrated, even a talking frog! It was super fun and a great challenge.”
Science fiction and fantasy has long been considered escapist literature, allowing readers to be taken to far off worlds and times. When asked what made these stories special, Taylor said, “I have so enjoyed recording these stories and immersing myself in the worlds these wonderful writers have created. I was transported somewhere new with each story and found each story very inspiring. That’s the thing about good art and good science fiction especially. It inspires new ideas and lets the reader reach beyond using their imagination. And this new edition of the Writers of the future anthology takes us to places we never dreamed of!”
“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39” audiobook is available for preorder at www.amazon.com/dp/B0BX7FJKSC.
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 36 “New York Times” bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, and 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
