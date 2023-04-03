No5hade Returns With New Single ‘TEMI’

First body of work since the release of ‘Infinite Love’ in 2022
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/Songwriter No5hade announced on Monday (April 3rd) that she’ll be releasing “Temi,” as her first release of the year. On this single, the American-born, Nigerian Alte & Afrobeat singer will thrills us with her sultry voice and seductive lyrics that indicate her need for trust and love. The highly anticipated single reveals what one can foresee on her debut EP expected to drop later this year. No5hade’s growth musically and creatively over the years have shown her willingness to adapt and her effort to create space for First-Gen artist like herself. No5hade expresses-
“There have been many of times where I felt like my music didn’t fit. It either wasn’t American enough or Nigerian enough so I had a hard time categorizing my art. Now, I’ve learned to roll with it and I’ve found peace in knowing that I fit in where I fit in. I don’t need a label or a genre to allow me to create my sound. I create the sound/feeling and then I can I choose to label it if I want. Be intentional with delivery and it will all come natural.”
“Temi” will be featured alongside four other songs on No5hade’s EP with a release date to be determined.
