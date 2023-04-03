Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,553 in the last 365 days.

No5hade Returns With New Single ‘TEMI’

Afrobeat, alte, billboard, Nigerian American Singer in brown two piece set

Temi cover photo

First body of work since the release of ‘Infinite Love’ in 2022

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/Songwriter No5hade announced on Monday (April 3rd) that she’ll be releasing “Temi,” as her first release of the year. On this single, the American-born, Nigerian Alte & Afrobeat singer will thrills us with her sultry voice and seductive lyrics that indicate her need for trust and love. The highly anticipated single reveals what one can foresee on her debut EP expected to drop later this year. No5hade’s growth musically and creatively over the years have shown her willingness to adapt and her effort to create space for First-Gen artist like herself. No5hade expresses-

“There have been many of times where I felt like my music didn’t fit. It either wasn’t American enough or Nigerian enough so I had a hard time categorizing my art. Now, I’ve learned to roll with it and I’ve found peace in knowing that I fit in where I fit in. I don’t need a label or a genre to allow me to create my sound. I create the sound/feeling and then I can I choose to label it if I want. Be intentional with delivery and it will all come natural.”

“Temi” will be featured alongside four other songs on No5hade’s EP with a release date to be determined.

Pre-save “Temi” here and make sure to check out No5hade’s last single “Infinite Love” here.

DarkestShadeRecords
no5hadebooking@gmail.com
No5hade
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

“Infinite Love” Official Music Video

You just read:

No5hade Returns With New Single ‘TEMI’

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more