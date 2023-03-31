DCI Canines Make Wisconsin Safer

DCI Canines are Trained to Find Hidden Electronics and Fire Accelerants

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today held a media availability and demonstration with Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) canines, Kozak and Tutty. Kozak is an Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) Canine and Tutty is an Accelerant Detection Canine (ADC).

“DCI’s expertise in many specialized areas helps solve cases throughout the state,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Enhanced ability to detect accelerants and electronic storage devices can strengthen investigations and, in turn, help protect public safety.”

About Kozak

Kozak, DCI’s Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) Canine, began his training in public service in the Indiana Canine Assistant Network program where he was identified as an ideal canine for ESD detection.

In August of 2018, DCI Special Agent Tamara Taubel joined Kozak at a facility in Indiana where they trained together to be certified as the first ESD canine and handler in the State of Wisconsin. Special Agent Taubel and Kozak immediately began their work in the state of Wisconsin.

Special Agent Taubel’s primary assignment is to the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. Kozak is utilized to locate vital evidence in these types of investigations. In general, law enforcement has seen a shift in more electronic storage devices being pertinent in all types of crimes. As a result, Special Agent Taubel and Kozak have been deployed and successfully located electronic storage devices of evidentiary value in ICAC, narcotic, homicide, missing person, invasion of privacy, and financial investigations throughout the state of Wisconsin and in Minnesota.

In addition to Kozak’s primary role, he also acts as a comfort canine for victimized children.

Kozak is named in honor of Alicia Kozakiewicz, who is a child kidnapping survivor and renowned advocate for child internet safety and the namesake for Wisconsin’s “Alicia’s Law,” enacted in 2016. For further information regarding “Alicia’s Law” and her continued efforts to protect children, visit http://www.aliciaproject.org/alicias-law.html.

About Tutty

Wisconsin DOJ’s Accelerant Detection Canine (ADC), Tutty, was born into a life of public service in August 2016. Tutty was initially destined to become a service dog through the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind but was found to be a better fit as an ADC canine by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Tutty then went to Front Royal, Virginia and was joined by Wisconsin DOJ Special Agent Tiffany Ince for six weeks of intensive daily training. Upon completion of their training and receiving their certification, Special Agent Ince and Tutty returned to Wisconsin to start their first day in the office on December 11, 2017.

Tutty and Special Agent Ince respond to fire origin and cause investigations. When Tutty is off duty, he spends his time with Special Agent Ince, just like any other family pet.

There are currently 62 active ATF Accelerant Detection Canines across the United States. To learn more about ATF accelerant and explosives detection canines, please visit https://www.atf.gov/explosives/accelerant-and-explosives-detection-canines

About the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

DCI is responsible for investigating crimes that are statewide in nature or importance. DCI special agents and analysts work closely with local, county, tribal, state and federal officials to investigate and prosecute crimes involving homicide, arson, financial crimes, illegal gaming, multi-jurisdictional crimes, drug trafficking, computer crimes, homeland security, public integrity and government corruption as well as crimes against children. The division also performs special investigations requested by the Governor or the Legislature and provides extensive training to local, state and federal officers on current issues in law enforcement.

DCI has a long history of protecting the public and ensuring justice is done. While the incredible work of DCI agents often goes unsung, a few recent cases where DCI was the lead agency, or a significant contributor, include:

The sentencing of John Sarver for the 1984 murder of Eleanor Roberts.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit recovery of approximately 12 pounds of fentanyl pills.

The conviction of a Beloit man for human trafficking, among other offenses.

Charges filed against two men for first degree intentional homicide in Dodgeville, WI.

Federal charges filed against 26 individuals for trafficking heroin, cocaine and fentanyl from Puerto Rico to Milwaukee.

Many officer involved critical incidents across the state to help agencies comply with Wis. Stat. 175.47, which requires an outside agency to investigate officer involved deaths.

To assist in investigating crime, Wisconsin DOJ requests adding 19 special agent and criminal analyst positions in the next biennial budget, to bolster the services DCI provides. These agents will focus on many of DCI’s investigative priorities, including homicide, narcotics, internet crimes against children, drug and human trafficking, arson, unresolved cases, white collar crime, elder financial abuse and more. Wisconsin DOJ’s full request can be found here.