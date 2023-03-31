Copper Mountain Mining Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call Date

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation CMMC (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Friday, April 28, 2023 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 10:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Pacific Time).

Dial-in and webcast information:

Toronto and international: 1 (416) 764 8650

North America (toll-free): 1 (888) 664 6383

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/VXjZ7Gmz54l

Replay information:

Toronto and international: 1 (416) 764 8677, Passcode: 538637#

North America (toll-free): 1 (888) 390 0541, Passcode: 538637#

The conference call replay will be available until 11:59 pm Eastern Time (8:59 pm Pacific Time) on May 5, 2023. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.CuMtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain owns 75% of the Copper Mountain Mine, which is located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent on average per year. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen

President and Chief Executive Officer

