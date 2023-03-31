Are You A Daniel Lerner Customer at David Lerner Associates? Contact Lawyers KlaymanToskes Immediately

KlaymanToskes Investigates Daniel Todd Lerner of David Lerner Associates, Inc.

National securities attorneys KlaymanToskes encourages customers of Daniel Todd Lerner of David Lerner Associates, Inc. to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.

KlaymanToskes is investigating Daniel Todd Lerner (CRD# 1255769) of David Lerner Associates, Inc. following 13 customer complaints and a preliminary determination to bring disciplinary action against the White Plains, New York-based broker by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA").

According to FINRA's BrokerCheck Report, the recommendation was made due to findings that Daniel Lerner recommended unsuitable investments in Energy 11, L.P, Energy 12, L.P. and Spirit of America Energy Fund SOAEX to multiple customers, in violation of FINRA Rule 2111(Suitability).

KlaymanToskes previously issued a notice to Energy 11 and 12 investors, reporting that David Lerner Associates recommended high-commission, illiquid, and non-traded financial products to advisory clients. These investments were proprietary and it is our opinion that this created a conflict of interest for investors. The underlying risks, sales charges, and operating expenses must be fully explained to customers.

Daniel Todd Lerner has 13 customer complaints filed against him according to FINRA BrokerCheck. One complaint is currently pending for $250,000 while five settled complaints against the broker have settled in the collective amount of $1.6 million in favor of the investors.

FINRA also allegedly found that Daniel Lerner willfully caused David Lerner Associates, Inc., to maintain inaccurate books and records regarding customer investment profiles, in violation of FINRA Rule 4511 (General Requirements) and Rule 2010 (Standards of Honor).

