Saint Mary's ATRIO Health Plans Expands Coverage to Carson Valley Medical Center

This new partnership expands access to quality care for Saint Mary’s ATRIO members in Gardnerville, Minden, and surrounding areas
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Mary’s ATRIO Health Plans is excited to announce the recent expansion of its value-based Medicare Advantage coverage to include Carson Valley Medical Center (CVMC). Saint Mary’s ATRIO plan members will now have the freedom and flexibility to visit CVMC providers as part of Saint Mary’s ATRIO Health Plans provider network, and utilize their comprehensive healthcare services and facilities throughout the Carson Valley region. This expansion marks yet another major milestone in the growth of Saint Mary’s ATRIO.
“Teaming up with CVMC is another example of our commitment to growing a continuum of quality, affordable healthcare for our members,” said Gregg Kimmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATRIO / Saint Mary’s ATRIO Health Plans. “Connecting our members with another community of qualified providers offers improved access to care and helps them achieve better health outcomes.” Carson Valley Medical Center is a non-profit, state-accredited healthcare organization with a critical access hospital, emergency department, and outpatient / inpatient surgical services on its main campus in Gardnerville. The comprehensive community healthcare system has five additional off-site primary care clinics, urgent care, and a host of outpatient and complimentary specialty services. Saint Mary’s ATRIO members will also have access to CVMC Senior Care, a location that offers complete patient-focused healthcare for individuals aged 65 and over. At CMVC Senior Care, members can see providers for yearly checkups, health screenings, and immunizations, as well as consult with their medical team on everyday health-related questions.
Saint Mary’s ATRIO Health Plans is proud to welcome Carson Valley Medical Center to our family of providers and looks forward to partnering with them in the delivery of quality care for our members.
About ATRIO Health Plans
Over the past two decades, ATRIO Health Plans has established itself as a leader in Medicare Advantage by creating a strong foundation built on compassion, capability, and customer service. ATRIO Health Plans is an Oregon-based, provider-led managed care organization, established in 2004 by three physicians whose goal was to ensure Medicare beneficiaries had affordable, quality health care; in 2021, ATRIO and Saint Mary’s partnered on an expansion into Nevada. ATRIO’s Medicare Advantage plans currently cover nearly 27,000 members throughout 6 counties in Oregon and 6 in northern Nevada, with plans to continue expanding into other markets in 2024. From educational resources to easy enrollment processes to our physician-led care coordination programs, Saint Mary’s ATRIO Health Plans strives to ensure members have all the resources they need to make informed decisions about their health plan coverage and receive access to quality care. For more information please visit www.atriohp.com
About Carson Valley Medical Center
Carson Valley Medical Center (CVMC) is your comprehensive community healthcare system, providing quality care to the residents of Carson Valley and surrounding areas. A joint partnership of Barton HealthCare System of South Lake Tahoe and Renown Health of Reno, CVMC is a non-profit, state-accredited healthcare organization with a critical access hospital (23 licensed patient beds), emergency department and outpatient / inpatient surgical services on its main campus in Gardnerville. With an additional five off-site primary care clinics, an urgent care and a host of outpatient and complimentary services, Carson Valley Medical Center is more than your community hospital, we are your partner in health and wellness. Our vision is to strengthen our community by providing accessible, affordable, high-quality healthcare to all. For more information visit www.cvmchospital.org
Olivia McCarthy
ATRIO Health Plans
olivia.mccarthy@atriohp.com
