Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Presents on Surgical Precision and Consistency in Rhinoplasty at the 2023 Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

Dallas rhinoplasty specialist and meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, presents on precision, consistency, and excellence in rhinoplasty surgery.

In rhinoplasty, it's not enough to have consistent results, they must be consistently exceptional.” — Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2023 Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting held earlier last month, Dallas rhinoplasty specialist and meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich delivered a presentation on precision and consistency in rhinoplasty. His presentation, "Precision Rhinoplasty: Key Principles and Evolving Concepts", provided attendees with a detailed overview of his approach to addressing commonly encountered nasal issues and how to treat them in a consistent and reproducible way. The presentation included surgical studies, detailed examples, illustrations, and video demonstrations.

Over its 40 year history, the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has become a key international event for surgeons worldwide as a unique educational venue for sharing the latest techniques and advancements in rhinoplasty. The meeting has brought about crucial shifts in the field and is attended by rhinoplasty experts from around the world.

"As you may not see the final results of a rhinoplasty for many months, or even a year after surgery, surgical precision and consistency of outcome are among the most important concepts in rhinoplasty," says Dr. Rohrich, who advocates for the open approach to rhinoplasty which gives surgeons direct visual access to the underlying delicate nasal structures. "Careful and precise preoperative analysis, concise surgical execution, and proper post-surgical care with long term follow-up are all vital to achieving consistently good outcomes in rhinoplasty and prevent the need for corrective or revision rhinoplasty."

In his presentations, Dr. Rohrich strongly advocates rhinoplasty surgeons seek out high amounts of exposure to rhinoplasty via observation, education, and intensive training with well known and respected rhinoplasty specialists, and to follow medical literature and journals closely. "To become the best, you must train with the best," he says.

Dr. Rohrich says that, through feedback and analysis, plastic surgeons should develop a systematic approach to the various specific deformities often encountered in rhinoplasty cases, and cultivate graduated and methodical techniques and processes for addressing them.

"You must continually examine outcomes to refine and update your methods and be willing to perform critical self-analysis of your work," says Dr. Rohrich. "In rhinoplasty, it's not enough to have consistent results, they must be consistently exceptional."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021 and 2022. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate (after serving for 18 years) past Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.

