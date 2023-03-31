EBRD secures donor funds for solid waste management in Moldova

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has secured €5.6 million in donor funds from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) for the first region under Moldova’s first large-scale solid waste management project.

The grant will help finance critical waste management infrastructure in Moldova, benefiting about 185,000 people in the Ungheni, Nisporeni, and Calarasi districts.

The E5P Fund in Moldova totals over €50 million and includes a €1 million contribution from Moldova. The European Union is the largest overall contributor, with €28.95 million.

The project will finance the purchase of waste collection and transfer assets such as waste containers and collection vehicles, as well as the construction of solid waste disposal and treatment infrastructure, such as landfills and material sorting and treatment facilities.

It will also significantly reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions associated with waste disposal, thereby contributing to Moldova’s decarbonisation efforts in line with its undertakings under the Paris Agreement on limiting climate change.

