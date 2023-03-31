PrideStaff Financial Reno Launches New PrideStaff Recruiting Division

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment division in Reno, NV. The office will now offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines for employers and job seekers throughout the Reno area.

"I'm thrilled to expand PrideStaff's presence in Reno," said Sean Akin, Vice-President of Branch Operations for PrideStaff Financial Reno and now PrideStaff Reno. "For employers, we offer a full complement of recruiting and workforce solutions to achieve short- and long-term business goals. For job seekers, we provide the opportunity to do meaningful work for top employers. Whether individuals are looking to find a great first job, gain experience, or grow their careers, our recruiters will connect them with opportunities that are a great fit."

"By building strong relationships with our clients and associates, we seek to improve lives and positively impact the communities where we live and work," continued Akin. "Offering national resources and personal service, backed by a stellar reputation, PrideStaff Reno is committed to helping employers and job seekers achieve their goals."

"We're thrilled that the tremendous success of PrideStaff Financial Reno has created an opportunity to serve employers and job seekers in other industries," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "By living Our Mission to ‘Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' Sean and the PrideStaff Reno team will leverage their professional connections to create outstanding customer experiences and connect great people with employment opportunities."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The PrideStaff Reno office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, administrative, and professional candidates for employers in their market.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

