Mark Reinhold Named SEC Chief Human Capital Officer

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Mark D. Reinhold has been named the agency’s Chief Human Capital Officer and Director of the Office of Human Resources. He has served as the acting head of the office since October 2022.

Mr. Reinhold will manage the agency’s human resources programs and policies in areas such as leadership and employee development, recruitment and retention, labor relations, performance management, and compensation and benefits.

“I have valued Mark’s counsel in support of our most important resource at the Securities and Exchange Commission: our dedicated staff,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “As Mark takes on this new role, I look forward to working with him to help ensure that the SEC continues to be one of the best places to work in the Federal Government.”

SEC Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Johnson added, “The SEC’s workforce is its strongest asset. Mark’s strong leadership skills and deep expertise in human resources management at the SEC will greatly assist our efforts to continually improve and strengthen our human capital programs.”

Mr. Reinhold said, "I am greatly honored to lead a fantastic team of human resources professionals and deliver outstanding programs and services in support of the SEC’s critical mission.”

Mr. Reinhold has more than 30 years of human resources experience within the federal government, including 12 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service. In 2020, he joined the SEC as its Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer. Prior to joining the SEC staff, Mr. Reinhold was an Associate Director at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management where he led a team responsible for developing human resources policy for the federal civilian workforce in the areas of recruitment and hiring, pay and leave, performance management, employee and labor relations, work-life programs, training and workforce development, diversity and inclusion, and strategic human capital management.

In 2017, Mr. Reinhold received a Presidential Rank Award in recognition of a sustained record of exceptional achievement as a member of the Senior Executive Service. Mr. Reinhold earned his bachelor’s degree from Albright College.