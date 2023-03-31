The miniB compact camping kit gives full-size camper comfort while staying travel-ready, even by air.

123Labs, a company committed to making the great outdoors accessible to everyone, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for their miniB compact camping kit; designed to provide full-size camper comfort in a travel-ready package, even by air.

miniB; Take Your Camper Anywhere, even by air.123Labs, a company committed to making the great outdoors accessible to everyone, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for their miniB compact camping kit, designed to provide full-size camper comfort in a travel-ready package, even by air.

“We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the freedom of nature without compromising on comfort,” said Voytek, Head Designer at 123Camp.eu. “With the miniB, travelers can enjoy #vanlife from the comfort of their car while minimizing their impact on the environment.”The miniB is an all-in-one camping system that fits snugly into your car without any permanent modifications. Weighing less than 28kg (60lbs) and made from strong and recyclable materials, it's light enough to travel with, even by air. The kit has all the bells and whistles to turn your personal or rental car into a fully functional and comfortable camper.

Voytek believes that with miniB, travelers, adventurers, and wilderness lovers can take their inner nomad abroad and experience the great outdoors like never before. "The sky is no limit," he says. "miniB will go where most campers wouldn’t dare."

The kit includes a 2-sleeper bed capable of holding 190kg (420lbs) of weight, along with three high-quality mattresses to guarantee a great night's sleep with epic morning outdoor views. The slide-out cooking countertop and outdoor table with regulating heights make meal preparation and dining a breeze. The miniB also comes with two outdoor seats with soft covers and a full-sized outdoor sofa, providing ultimate comfort and unique additions to your outdoor experience.

Additional perks include a gas cooker, a water container, cooking basics, two sleeping bags, and two pillows, all of which fit neatly into the miniB's travel bag. The setup requires no tools and comes with an easy step-by-step user manual.

One of the unique features of the miniB is its compatibility with all small+ in-size SUVs, estate models, and minivan models on the market. As long as the car is bigger than a Ford Ka or Fiat 500, the miniB will fit. The main frame of miniB is high-quality waterproof European plywood that saves weight and gives it super-strength and durability. All raw wooden materials used in making miniB are sourced from sustainable European producers, and all manufacturing is done in Poland with long traditions of quality Polish furniture.

“With the miniB, we’ve created a new standard for portable camping gear, giving travelers the ultimate in camping comfort with maximum portability,” said Voytek. “We're excited to bring this product to the market and believe it will be a game-changer for anyone who loves the outdoors.”

Don't miss out on the chance to back miniB on Kickstarter and take your camper with you anywhere in the world. With your support, 123Labs can bring this innovative camping kit to life and make adventure accessible to everyone. The miniB compact camping kit is expected to ship in July/August 2023.

To learn more or show your support for the campaign, please visit the miniB Kickstarter campaign page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1257896219/take-on-the-wilderness-with-minib?ref=z4u9np

Media Contact

MiniB by 123Camp.eu

Poland