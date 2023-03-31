Prosecutor Appointed Coshocton County Juvenile and Probate Judge

Given will begin his judgeship on May 1.

Given will begin his judgeship on May 1.

Prosecutor Jason Given has been appointed as judge for the Coshocton County juvenile and probate courts.

Given will begin his term on May 1, filling the seat of retiring Judge Van Blanchard. Given must win election in November 2024 to retain the seat.

The judge-designee has been the elected Coshocton County prosecutor since 2011. In 2003, he began as a part-time prosecutor while continuing his work as a private attorney. He was named partner at Leech, Scherbel, Peddicords, and Given in 2009.

Given is active in the legal and local community. The Ohio State Bar Foundation fellow has won the organization’s statewide community service award for attorneys under 40. He has held leadership positions with community organizations, including the Coshocton Rotary Club and Coshocton Behavioral Health Choices.