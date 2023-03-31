AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

DALLAS, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ -- The board of directors of AT&T* T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the company's 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company's 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

Dividends on the common stock and Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on May 1, 2023, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on April 10, 2023.

The board of directors also declared an annual dividend on the company's Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of €2,875.00 per preferred share. Dividends on the Series B preferred stock are payable on May 2, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2023.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ((T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-declares-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-301787315.html

SOURCE AT&T