Creating a Retirement Plan with Certainty in Uncertain Times with Glory Financial

A financial firm that serves its clients with truth and integrity using proven, sound strategies to help them reach their retirement goals.

Glory Financial, founded in 2021 by Josh Karasow, employs efficient methods to assist clients in developing a strategy to address their financial goals and retirement objectives.

In the information age, too many hard-working pre-retirees are bombarded with options, and opinions and suffer financial planning paralysis, thus leading to costly decisions based on speculation rather than certainty, impacting the quality of their post-working life.

There are 300,000+ financial advisors and 1 million + insurance professionals in North America. Consumers are overwhelmed with "Do-It-Yourself" ideas and techniques on YouTube, with topics ranging from the Top 5 home Renovation projects to the top 10 Retirement Planning Mistakes.

"Where do you go to find out the truth and base your retirement decisions on facts rather than opinion in an ever-changing roller coaster of a world where everyone has an opinion of what the future holds?" questions Josh Karasow of Glory Financial.

The 2020 Global Pandemic proved to the world that things could change instantly. Last year, Social Security offices reopened after being closed for two years throughout the Pandemic. Retirees searching for guidance in filing strategies have been dealt with erroneous advice costing the average recipient thousands of dollars.

Glory Financial employs a hands-on team approach, pairing each client with the nation's top experts in their fields. Karasow routinely consults with his network to formulate the best plan for his clients, recognizing that each brings its own unique set of circumstances and retirement goals.

"Have a PLAN for retirement," emphasizes economist Tom Hegna, author of Don’t Worry, Retire Happy.

"You need to put protections on your investments in place to help when you retire with confidence so that you can enjoy your retirement the way YOU want," adds Tom Hegna.

Glory Financial defines "having a plan for retirement" as having a strategy that allows serenity to live out the retirement one's always dreamed of, such as spending time with loved ones, taking a dream vacation, or taking a deep breath to enjoy the surroundings.

What Experts are saying:

"It is critical to consider all sources of income in retirement when deciding on claiming age so that you are better prepared to collect the amount of net income you require," says Heather Schreiber.

"It's not how much you make, but how much you keep," asserts Ed Slott.

To learn more about the services offered at Glory Financial, please visit their website below.

Media Contact

Glory Financial

Josh Karasow

720 994 5679

United States