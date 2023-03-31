The Dive Bar of the Year to be named Monday

UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There are just 4 bars left in the running to be named America's Best Dive Bar. DiveBarRoadTrip.com has been running the March Dive-ness tournament for five years now and things are getting tight for this year's competition.
To date there have been 61,298 votes cast, through Facebook voting, and now there are just four bars still standing. The last matchup was won by Willy's still 1,888 votes to 1,881 .... A margin of just 7 votes. The finalists this year are:
- Willy's Still - Hurley, WI
- Farmer's Home Tavern - Hemlock, MI
- The Edge Eatery - Rapids City, IL
- Buzz Stop - Winnebago, MN
Event organizer, Chris Whillock, said "This has been the best year so far, bars are loving this friendly competition. They have really been getting into this year's competition. They are having Voting Parties, doing drink specials and of course inviting all of their friends to vote."
Whillock added ... "These are small mom and pop, local bars throughout the country and they need all the support they can get!"
Bar owner Amanda Johnson said ... "I am co-owner with my Fiance of The Buzz Stop in Winnebago MN. THANK YOU so much for letting us be apart of the Diveness tourny! We are having so much fun and seeing our community support is tugging at the heart strings. We have gained a ton of followers and I love the opportunity to keep posting to our page! Thanks again for all the hard work you put into this to support all our bars!!"
All of the 128 bars involved are listed on a tournament t-shirt and also featured on the DaviBarRoadTrip.com web site. There are plans to begin Best of State competitions throughout the year with top bars moving on to the March Dive-nesss 2024 tournament.
The final 4 bars will battle it out Saturday April 1st, with 24 hour voting and the final schedule for Monday April 3.
More information can be found at DiveBarRoadTrip.com
