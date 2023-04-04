Unlocking the World of Mental Health Treatment-to-Transition: allkindsoftherapy.com Launches New Website

Now powered by WordPress, allkindsoftherapy.com has the flexibility to further develop the only behavioral healthcare directory that requires transparency.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All Kinds of Therapy is proud to announce the launch of its updated website, powered by WordPress. This new version offers increased flexibility, enabling the platform to provide more filters and levels of care for adolescents and young adults and their families. The goal has always been to provide transparency in the mental health and substance abuse treatment industry, and this new website allows the company to deliver on that promise.
With over 185,000 visitors a year and an average session duration of 2 minutes, it is clear that families are turning to the platform for help in finding the best treatment options for their loved ones. The new platform is more robust and flexible, allowing us to offer customer-facing features, advertiser metrics, and other capabilities that were not possible with our previous website.
Founder Jenney Wilder, M.S.Ed. explained, "Although the look and feel of the website are similar, the platform is now much more powerful and will provide families with better insight into treatment providers' offerings and our advertising partners with more robust metrics. With mental health for teenagers and young adults in the news every day due to issues such as school shootings, depression, and anxiety, we are proud to offer a platform that serves the needs of families looking for in-home care, parent coaching, coaching services for young adults, and short- or long-term placements.”
The website allows users to compare treatment options with full transparency, as advertisers must disclose ownership, treatment types, training hours of staff, state and national accreditation, and much more. Advertisers cannot pay to be at the top of our listings, which means that young adults and struggling teens with less than 20 beds and highly specialized programs have a fair chance to be found by families. Users can search by area of the country to find programs that suit their needs or find out the latest news from the providers themselves.
The previous platform was outdated, and the success and growth of All Kinds of Therapy dictated a migration to a stronger and more nimble platform to serve the needs of all types and levels of care for adolescents and young adults. The WordPress platform also ensures compatibility with current internet standards, which are optimized to increase visibility and bring information and solutions to those in need of the facts.
About All Kinds of Therapy
Launched in 2015, All Kinds of Therapy is a web-based platform that focuses on interventions, assessment, and varying types of treatment-to-transition programming for ages 30-ish and under. All advertisers on the website must answer revealing facts about their treatment model, clinicians' training, licensing, and ownership offering a level of transparency unlike any other online treatment, boarding school, or professional directory. The platform allows visitors to compare all levels of care side-by-side, and find an ‘Expert’ to facilitate the treatment-to-transition process and family system. The blog provides an educational space for parents and young adults to share current trends, and to gain insight into the Family Choice Behavioral Healthcare and addiction and recovery industries.
