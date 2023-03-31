Powering Up the Court: Merit Shop Electrical Company and Construction Company Score Big with Charity Basketball Game

Southwest Industrial Electric x Alpha Structural Team Photo
Southwest Industrial Electric CEO Kristin Larson with Alpha Structural VP of Viability Missy Temps
Electrical Services Company
Electrical services & construction company looking to start a trend of hosting fun joint charity events in order to raise funds for a great cause
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southwest Industrial Electric, a leading merit shop electrical company, recently hosted an amazing basketball charity match alongside Alpha Structural, a well-respected construction company. The event was held on March 24th at the Foothills YMCA, located in La Cañada and it was a huge success with an overwhelming turnout.
The basketball charity match was organized to raise funds for Direct Relief, a non-profit organization with a mission to improve the lives of people in poverty or emergency situations by providing the appropriate medical resources. The charity provides emergency medical assistance and disaster relief in the United States and internationally. This charity was chosen by match winners Alpha Structural, with the hopes to help the victims of the Syria/Turkey earthquakes in February.
The event saw fierce competition between the companies, with both teams showcasing their skills on the court. The match was attended by employees of both companies, as well as friends, families, and even some members of the local community. The event was a great opportunity for people to come together and support a great cause, while enjoying an exciting game of basketball.
Southwest Industrial Electric and Alpha Structural are proud to have been able to host such a successful event, and they are grateful to everyone who participated and that came out to support. Looking towards the future, both companies wish to continue to support the local & global community through similar events in the future.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Cristiano Sanchez
Southwest Industrial Electric
+1 323-333-3487
email us here