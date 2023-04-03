Genoskin and PharmaJet Announce Strategic Research Partnership to Advance Precision Vaccine Delivery

About

Genoskin is a TechBio company that leverages immunology to de-risk therapeutic development, by enabling earlier access to better human data. Genoskin platforms use bio-stabilized and immunocompetent ex-vivo human skin from representative patient cohorts to elucidate efficacy and toxicity of injected biotherapeutics and medical devices. Combined with advanced analytical technologies including next-generation transcriptomics, multiplexed proteomics and artificial intelligence, Genoskin generates actionable human data, significantly reducing the costs, length and risks associated with drug & device development.