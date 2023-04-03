Genoskin and PharmaJet Announce Strategic Research Partnership to Advance Precision Vaccine Delivery
EINPresswire.com/ -- Genoskin, a leading Franco-American TechBio company specializing in bio-stabilized immunocompetent human skin platforms, and PharmaJet, an innovative provider of Precision Delivery Systems (PDS), announce a strategic research partnership during the World Vaccine Congress. The collaboration aims to explore the advantages of PharmaJet's Intradermal PDS focusing on how it can enable vaccine delivery to human skin. Genoskin’s innovative ex-vivo platform will further enable the characterization of PharmaJet’s PDS on the skin’s immune profile.
By combining Genoskin's expertise in human skin immunology with PharmaJet's groundbreaking Precision Delivery technology, the partnership will examine the precision dose and depth qualities of the PharmaJet Systems and their impact on vaccine delivery. This collaboration is expected to lead to a safer and more effective vaccine administration option by combining the unique capabilities of PharmaJet's needle-free PDS with the benefits of skin delivery.
Pascal Descargues, CEO of Genoskin, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with PharmaJet and apply our extensive knowledge of human skin and immunology to this cutting-edge project. Together, we hope to pave the way for safer and more effective vaccine delivery methods that will ultimately benefit public health worldwide."
Chris Cappello, President and CEO of PharmaJet, echoed Descargues' sentiments, adding, "Our Precision Delivery Systems were designed to improve the accuracy, consistency, and effectiveness of vaccine administration, and we believe that partnering with Genoskin will provide valuable insights. We're excited to see the results of our collaboration and are excited about the potential impact on vaccine delivery strategies for both routine use and health emergencies."
The partnership is anticipated to drive innovation in the field of vaccine delivery, benefiting the healthcare community and patients alike.
About Genoskin
Genoskin is a TechBio company that leverages immunology to de-risk therapeutic development, by enabling earlier access to better human data. Genoskin platforms use bio-stabilized and immunocompetent ex-vivo human skin from representative patient cohorts to elucidate efficacy and toxicity of injected biotherapeutics and medical devices. Combined with advanced analytical technologies including next-generation transcriptomics, multiplexed proteomics and artificial intelligence, Genoskin generates actionable human data, significantly reducing the costs, length and risks associated with drug & device development. For more information visit https://www.genoskin.com
About PharmaJet
PharmaJet’s vision is to enable greater access to life-saving vaccines and pharmaceuticals
globally. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization
goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Precision Delivery Systems provide
increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven
path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis ® System has
U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver
medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis ® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. They are both commercially
available for global immunization programs. For more information visit https://pharmajet.com.
Media Contacts
PharmaJet:
Nancy Lillie
Nancy.Lillie@pharmajet.com
1-888-900-4321 Option 3
Alexandra Ochando Descargues
