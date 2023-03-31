The Department of Correction oversees the state prison system, managing inmates at 15 institutions across the state. We provide custody, care, and programming for those under our supervision to prepare them for safe and successful reentry into the community.
You just read:
Public Notice: Virtual 287(g) Program Steering Committee Meeting
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.