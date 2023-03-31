Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,730 in the last 365 days.

TBI Releases Annual Study on Law Enforcement-Related Deaths

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in calendar year 2022.

The report, released in accordance with the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated §38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies. Data has been divided into three categories: Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths, and Deaths in Custody.

Among the report’s findings:

  • In 2022, a total of 28 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state, with five incidents reported in both April and December.
  • Six of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a residence. Nineteen were reported to have occurred in a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street.
  • White subjects accounted for 60.71% of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents. Black/African-American subjects accounted for 35.71%.

The full report is available for review on TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Releases Annual Study on Law Enforcement-Related Deaths

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more