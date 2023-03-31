TBI Releases Annual Study on Law Enforcement-Related Deaths

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in calendar year 2022.

The report, released in accordance with the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated §38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies. Data has been divided into three categories: Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths, and Deaths in Custody.

Among the report’s findings:

In 2022, a total of 28 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state, with five incidents reported in both April and December.

Six of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a residence. Nineteen were reported to have occurred in a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street.

White subjects accounted for 60.71% of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents. Black/African-American subjects accounted for 35.71%.

The full report is available for review on TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports.

