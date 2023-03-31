Request for Applications - Fiscal Year 2024 Clean Water Construction Treatment Works Projects

DOEE seeks to identify eligible collaborative partners for its fiscal year (FY) 2024 Clean Water Construction (CWC) grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Applications are requested for project partners in four categories of work: (1) sewage infrastructure projects; (2) stormwater grey infrastructure projects; (3) stormwater green infrastructure projects; and (4) emerging contaminants infrastructure projects. All projects must provide a water quality benefit to District waters. DOEE may receive approximately $15,500,000 in federal funding for Clean Water Construction (CWC) Projects. DOEE has made no determination regarding the number of projects that will be funded or the amount of funding for any one project.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2023-2301-WQD" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is May 1, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies; and

Universities/educational institutions.

A pre-application meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 1:00 pm. via Webex video conferencing platform.

Participants may call in at (650) 479-3208. Use the meeting number (access code) 2302 329 9282. Attendance is not mandatory.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].