Lawrenceburg Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

LAWRENCE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of partner law enforcement agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Lawrenceburg man.

TBI task force agents received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that an individual had uploaded child sexual abuse material to an online platform. During the course of the investigation, TBI agents, along with officers with the Lawrenceburg Police Department and agents with Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at a residence on Stevens Drive in Lawrenceburg. Based on information obtained there, agents arrested Tony Hunt.

On Thursday, Tony Wayne Hunt (DOB 10/19/1969) was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail and booked on a $3,000 bond.