First case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Klamath County

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Klamath County. This is the first HPAI confirmation in Klamath County. The affected flock included approximately 25 birds including ducks chickens and guinea fowl.

ODA personnel, in partnership with the USDA humanely euthanized the birds on the property to prevent the spread of disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detection. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the public health risk associated with these avian influenza detections in birds remains low. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

ODA advises commercial poultry farms and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease. Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds. For information on biosecurity for backyard flocks please visit APHIS online http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov. In addition, APHIS also has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists, and a toolkit available at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources.

ODA also provides online information on biosecurity for backyard flocks at oda.direct/Avian-Influenza or en Espańol at the oda.direct/AvianInfluenza-Spanish

Death or illness among domestic birds (backyard flocks) should be reported to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (ALT phone 1-800-347-7028.)

ODA will continue to announce a county’s first case of HPAI in backyard flocks but will not announce subsequent detections in the same county. ODA lists all Oregon’s HPAI cases online at oda.direct/Avian-Influenza.

All US cases in commercial and backyard flocks will be listed on the APHIS website at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/2022-hpai.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA) y el Servicio de Inspección Sanitaria de Animales y Plantas (APHIS) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (USDA) confirmaron la presencia de influenza aviar altamente patógena (HPAI) en parvadas domésticas no comerciales (no aves de corral) en el condado de Klamath. Esta es la primera confirmación de HPAI en el condado de Klamath. La bandada afectada incluía aproximadamente 25 aves, incluidos patos, pollos y gallinas de Guinea.

El personal del ODA, en asociación con el USDA, sacrificó humanamente a las aves en la propiedad para evitar la propagación de enfermedades. Las aves de la bandada no entrarán en el sistema alimentario. No hay ningún problema inmediato de salud pública debido a la detección del virus de la influenza aviar. Conforme a los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) de EE. UU., el riesgo para la salud pública asociado con estas detecciones de influenza aviar en aves sigue siendo bajo. Como recordatorio, se recomienda el manejo y la cocción adecuados de todas las aves de corral y huevos a una temperatura interna de 165 ° F como precaución general de seguridad alimentaria.

El ODA aconseja a las granjas avícolas comerciales y a los propietarios de parvadas domés cas que estén atentos a las medidas de bioseguridad y vigilancia. Reducir o eliminar el contacto entre las aves silvestres y las bandadas domés cas es la mejor manera de proteger a las aves domés cas de esta enfermedad. Cualquier persona involucrada con la producción avícola, desde el patio trasero pequeño hasta el gran productor comercial, debe revisar sus actividades de bioseguridad para garantizar la salud de sus aves. Para obtener información sobre bioseguridad para parvadas domésticas, visite APHIS en línea http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov. Además, el APHIS también cuenta con materiales sobre bioseguridad, incluidos videos, listas de verificación y un kit de herramientas disponible en: htps://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/de-resources/de-resources.

La ODA también proporciona información en línea sobre bioseguridad para parvadas domésticas en oda.direct/Avian-Influenza o en español en oda.direct/AvianInfluenza-Spanish.

La muerte o enfermedad entre las aves domésticas (bandadas domésticas) debe notificarse a la ODA. Informe llamando al 503-986-4711 (teléfono ALT 1-800-347-7028).

ODA continuará anunciando el primer caso de HPAI en parvadas doméstcas de un condado, pero no anunciará detecciones posteriores en el mismo condado. ODA enumera todos los casos de HPAI de Oregón en línea en oda.direct/Avian-Influenza.

Todos los casos en Estados Unidos en parvadas comerciales y domésticas se enumerarán en el sitio web del APHIS en htps://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/2022-hpai.