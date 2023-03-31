Submit Release
Shah Plastic Surgery Expands with New Premises and Procedures

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Plastic Surgeon Dr. Nilay Shah, founder of Shah Plastic Surgery located in Manhattan, New York City, has opened a new office in the Upper East Side at 210 E 68th Street, Suite 1F, NY, NY, 10065. Shah Plastic Surgery officially opened its doors in March 2018 and began offering a range of surgical and non-surgical treatments. It has now chosen to expand its practice across the board.

Dr. Nilay Shah

The surgery is renowned for facial aesthetic surgeries, including Rhinoplasty, Deep Plane Facelift, Blepharoplasty, and body contouring procedures like breast augmentation, breast lift, abdominoplasty, and liposuction. They also offer numerous non-surgical procedures, including Botox, Dermal Fillers, and fat transfer injections. Shah is an experienced surgeon and enjoyed an illustrious educational career, including attendance at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania and the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. He is a certified surgeon through the ABPS Board and specializes in surgical and non-surgical facial and contouring procedures.

The opening of the new surgery has come with new treatments, which include scarless closed rhinoplasty, TruFlex (rapid muscle sculpting), and migraine surgery. Introducing the new treatments proves an exciting development for Shah Plastic Surgery.

Shah's accolades, the expansion of his flagship surgery, and the diversification of procedures speak to further potential growth in the future.

