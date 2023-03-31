Shah Plastic Surgery Expands with New Premises and Procedures

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,649 in the last 365 days.
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Plastic Surgeon Dr. Nilay Shah, founder of Shah Plastic Surgery located in Manhattan, New York City, has opened a new office in the Upper East Side at 210 E 68th Street, Suite 1F, NY, NY, 10065. Shah Plastic Surgery officially opened its doors in March 2018 and began offering a range of surgical and non-surgical treatments. It has now chosen to expand its practice across the board.
Dr. Nilay Shah
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8744/160057_ae94ece47404185a_001full.jpg
The surgery is renowned for facial aesthetic surgeries, including Rhinoplasty, Deep Plane Facelift, Blepharoplasty, and body contouring procedures like breast augmentation, breast lift, abdominoplasty, and liposuction. They also offer numerous non-surgical procedures, including Botox, Dermal Fillers, and fat transfer injections. Shah is an experienced surgeon and enjoyed an illustrious educational career, including attendance at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania and the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. He is a certified surgeon through the ABPS Board and specializes in surgical and non-surgical facial and contouring procedures.
The opening of the new surgery has come with new treatments, which include scarless closed rhinoplasty, TruFlex (rapid muscle sculpting), and migraine surgery. Introducing the new treatments proves an exciting development for Shah Plastic Surgery.
Shah's accolades, the expansion of his flagship surgery, and the diversification of procedures speak to further potential growth in the future.
Company: Shah Plastic Surgery
Website: www.shahplasticsurgerynyc.com
Name: Dr. Nilay Shah
Location: New York City
Email: contact@shahplasticsurgerynyc.com
Call: 212-203-1020
Twitter: @NilayShahMD
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160057