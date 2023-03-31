Exstrata Acquisitions Goes 24/7: Helping Distressed Homeowners Faster Than Ever

Georgia's Top Cash Home Buyer Extends Hours, Offers Fair Prices and Hassle-Free Transactions

ATLANTA, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exstrata Acquisitions, a renowned company specializing in helping distressed homeowners sell their homes for cash fast, is proud to announce its new round-the-clock service. With this change in operating hours, the company reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional customer service and support at any time of the day or night.

This move makes Exstrata Acquisitions one of the few cash home-buying companies offering 24/7 availability. The decision comes as part of the company's ongoing effort to be more accessible to clients, offering fast closings and buying houses as is.

"Opening 24 hours only makes sense. We want to be of assistance whenever a homeowner wants to talk," says Marc Marseille, Founder, and CEO of Exstrata Acquisitions. "We understand that homeowners may be facing time-sensitive situations, and we want to provide them with the support they need, whenever they need it."

Exstrata Acquisitions specializes in buying houses in any condition throughout Georgia and other parts of the Metro Atlanta area, ensuring homeowners receive a fair offer fast. They pride themselves on maintaining a simple and hassle-free process while closing deals quickly without requiring clients to pay any fees whatsoever.

The firm has built a solid reputation for providing quick and fair cash offers for homes in all types of conditions. The company's expertise in handling various types of distressed properties, including those facing foreclosure, divorce, probate, or title issues, has made it a go-to solution for homeowners needing a fast and hassle-free exit.

The company's new 24/7 availability ensures that no homeowner is left waiting for assistance during a time of need. Whether it's late at night or early in the morning, clients can now reach out to Exstrata Acquisitions with the confidence that they will promptly receive the help they require. This level of accessibility and commitment to customer satisfaction sets Exstrata Acquisitions apart from other cash home-buying companies in the industry.

In addition to their extended operating hours, Exstrata Acquisitions continues to prioritize transparency and open communication with their clients. The company's team of experienced professionals works closely with homeowners to address any concerns and answer all questions throughout the entire process of selling their homes for cash. This personalized approach ensures that clients feel supported and informed every step of the way.

As the company moves forward with its 24/7 availability, Exstrata Acquisitions remains dedicated to providing top-notch service and helping homeowners easily navigate challenging situations. By offering a fast, reliable, and stress-free solution to selling distressed homes, Exstrata Acquisitions continues solidifying its position as a trusted and reputable cash home buyer.

To know more about Exstrata Acquisitions or to procure their services 24/7, visit their website or contact them via (404) 721-2977

About Exstrata Acquisitions:

Exstrata Acquisitions is a leading cash home-buying company that specializes in helping troubled homeowners sell their homes for cash fast. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and a commitment to providing fair cash offers, Exstrata Acquisitions has established itself as a trusted and reliable solution for homeowners in need of a quick and hassle-free sale.

The company's expertise in handling various types of distressed properties, including those facing foreclosure, probate, or with title issues, has made it a go-to resource for homeowners across Georgia and the Metro Atlanta area.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Exstrata Acquisitions "We are your exit strategy."

Contact Person: Marc Marseille

Phone: (404) 721-2977

Fax: (800) 905-0205

E-mail: support@exstrata.co

Address: 1050 Crown Pointe Pkwy Atlanta, Ga 30338

Website: https://webuyhousesingafast.com

Pull Quote

"Opening 24 hours only makes sense. We want to be of assistance whenever a homeowner wants to talk," ... "We understand that homeowners may be facing time-sensitive situations, and we want to provide them with the support they need, whenever they need it." says Marc Marseille, Founder, and CEO

Media Contact

Marc Marseille, Exstrata Acquisitions, 1 (404)721-2977, support@exstrata.co

SOURCE Exstrata Acquisitions