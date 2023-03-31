RMS North America and Industry Partners Host "The Great Outdoors Tech Upgrade" Contest

Campground and RV park owners and operators eligible to win a complete reservation management system, website design, WiFi credit and booking recovery solution

RMS North America, a leading provider of reservation and property management systems to the outdoor hospitality industry, has partnered with TengoInternet, Spot2Nite, and RezRecover to award one U.S-based RV park or campground with a suite of operational technology and services. Named "The Great Outdoors Tech Upgrade," the contest will accept nominations from April 1, 2023, through April 30, 2023.

"At RMS, we strive to be a valuable partner to outdoor property owners and operators, and part of being a valuable partner is solving challenges creatively," stated Fred Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer at RMS North America. "With this contest, we want to help a campground or RV park run their business more efficiently and provide memorable experiences for their guests. For many of these properties, it's time for a tech upgrade, and we're happy to facilitate that change."

According to RMS North America's latest State of the Industry Report, 85% of Millennial and Gen Z campers want to see more technology integrated into campgrounds and RV parks. To help meet these expectations and equip outdoor properties with the tools to cater to new generations of campers, RMS, TengoInternet, Spot2Nite, and RezRecover are joining forces to provide the following prize package worth over $27,000:

1 RMS reservation management system, including setup/training, SaaS fees, IBE fees, and core integrations

1 RMS custom website design

1 RMS SEO package

1 year of RezRecover, including free email design

$5,000 credit for a Tengo WiFi Solution

Access to Spot2Nite OTA services

"We're beyond thrilled to partner with RMS on this contest," stated Brett Thoreson, Founder at RezRecover. "Our software combined make for a powerful solution for outdoor hospitality brands looking to grow their direct bookings, and we're happy to join RMS in giving away a year of free service to a deserving property."

The contest is only open to verifiable employees of campgrounds or RV parks. Eligible participants can enter by visiting the official contest landing page.

"We're excited to introduce the contest winner to industry-best platforms from reservation management to unparalleled internet support and services," stated Eric Stumberg, CEO at TengoInternet. "Alongside RMS, Spot2Nite, and RezRecover, Tengo's award-winning WiFi Solutions featuring Ruckus technology will help one lucky property meet the needs of modern travelers and set their property up for lasting success."

"Our goal at Spot2Nite is to help travelers get outdoors and camp more often, and we are excited to spread the word by partnering with RMS with this contest," said Sam Bruner, COO of Spot2Nite. "Directly integrating with RMS as a commission-free OTA provides campgrounds and RV parks the opportunity to expand their market exposure and increase reservation revenue."

Judging will begin shortly after the entry deadline, and the winner will be announced on June 1, 2023. To nominate a campground or RV park, or learn more about eligibility, contest rules and prizes, visit this webpage.

About RMS North America

RMS North America offers flexible and scalable cloud-based reservation management solutions to fit the needs of outdoor properties like yours. With 40+ years of experience supporting over 7,000 properties, RMS technology is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of RV parks and campgrounds. We help properties streamline their day-to-day, increase bookings, and keep guests coming back to increase revenue and maximize business potential.

About TengoInternet

TengoInternet designs, builds, and supports outdoor connectivity solutions for managers and management groups in the outdoor hospitality industry. Tengo has been serving RV parks and campgrounds, marinas, manufactured housing communities, and public parks with award-winning service for over 21 years, building over 3,000 networks and serving over 6 million connected devices annually.

About RezRecover

RezRecover makes it easy for campgrounds, RV parks and more to recover lost online bookings and drive more direct revenue. The turnkey technology layers seamlessly alongside RMS, inspiring more direct bookings by triggering automated, personalized, and high-converting email messages to visitors who abandon their reservation.

About Spot2Nite

Spot2Nite is a commission-free OTA serving as a marketing service and distribution channel for campgrounds and RV parks across North America. By directly connecting to leading property management systems, Spot2Nite is able to aggregate and display real-time availability and pricing of your RV sites to campers in a centralized marketplace for instant booking, all at zero cost to campground operators.

