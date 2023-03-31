RAYUS Radiology Adds New Wide-Bore 3T MRI Scanner to Its Fleet of Industry-Leading Imaging Solutions

Groundbreaking technological advances will increase productivity and improve image quality while also making great strides in patient comfort

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional medical imaging services, announces the latest addition to its line of cutting-edge imaging solutions serving the state of Utah with the installation of a new MAGNETOM Lumina MRI scanner from Siemens Healthineers at its Redwood location in Taylorsville, Utah.

The MAGNETOM Lumina is a state-of-the-art 3T MRI scanner with a large 70-cm open bore designed with maximum patient comfort in mind. This new machine will allow for reduced scan times for patients, thereby enhancing patient care and increasing access to high-quality medical imaging for patients and referring providers.

"RAYUS has always put our patients first, and the installation of a new MAGNETOM Lumina at Redwood is the latest example of that commitment," said Kim Tzoumakas, Chief Executive Officer at RAYUS Radiology. "We're excited to bolster what was already a best-in-class imaging services line, and we look forward to the positive impact this new technology will have on our patients and healthcare partners in the state of Utah."

This is the latest expansion of RAYUS' commitment to serving Utah residents, and comes on the heels of two new location openings in Springville and Riverton just last year.

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States. Driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network, cutting-edge technology, industry-leading protocols and elite technologists, RAYUS produces replicable, reliable results trusted by patients and referring providers. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.

