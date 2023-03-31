Grow Tents Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 7.7% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

There were 279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,696 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Significant demand for grow lights in indoor hydroponic gardening is expected to propel the market. Rise in usage of advanced hydroponics by professional growers is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the grow tents market. Surge in adoption of LED grow lights to cultivate a wide variety of crops, vegetables, and fruits is likely to accelerate market development. The global grow tents market stood at US$ 670.5 Mn in 2022, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031.
Surge in popularity of advanced grow systems, such as LED grow lights that are connected to the IoT, is likely to bolster global grow tents market growth. IoT-connected grow tents offer several benefits to end-users including improved control over the grow equipment in real-time. Smart grow tents enable end-users to easily ensure an ideal environment for harvesting of wide range of exotic and off-seasonal vegetables. End-users can use smart functionalities to control humidity, CO2 levels, and temperature in order to create an optimal environment for plant cultivation indoors.
The grow tents market in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2031. Surge in usage of cannabis grow tents, propelled by legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational usage, is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for companies in the market. The region is projected to account for leading market share from 2023 to 2031.
Europe is a lucrative market for grow tents. Rise in adoption of advanced hydroponic systems to grow a different plants & crops and increase in in awareness about indoor farming to grow exotic vegetables and fruits are expected to augment market growth. Surge in usage of energy-efficient hydroponic systems among growers is expected to drive the market in the region in the next few years.
Recent analysis of the grow tents market offers an in-depth assessment of the competitive dynamics, product profiling of key companies, sales footprint of top players, and recent R&D activities. Leading players are focusing on developing smart grow tents that integrate with Internet-of-Things (IoT) in order to attract end-users.
Key players operating in the grow tents market are BUDBOX LIMITED, Florida Garden Supplies, Gorilla Grow Tents, Green Spirit, Secret Jardin, VIVOSUN, and Sun Hut.
