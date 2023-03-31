On Call Services & Rentals Expands Services to Include Liquid Waste Removal

On Call Services is excited to offer liquid waste disposal in northeast Oklahoma.
Tulsa-based provider of on-site services will now offer both hazardous and non-hazardous liquid waste disposal.
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Call Services & Rentals, a Tulsa-based on-site services provider, is expanding its list of services to include hazardous and non-hazardous liquid waste management.
On Call is excited to help Oklahoma businesses dispose of their consumable products, medical waste, chemical/industrial waste, and more. We ensure safe transportation and disposal of liquid waste in a manner that protects the environment while complying with all local, state, and federal regulations.
In addition to liquid waste disposal, On Call Services also provides portable restroom rental, temporary fencing services, roll-off dumpsters, portable handwashing stations, and holding tanks.
As we add to our service listing we've also readjusted our offerings and will no longer be providing septic services or residential fencing. On Call is excited to refocus our efforts entirely on our commercial customers.
On Call is proud to be northeast Oklahoma's leading provider of on-site services for construction projects, festivals and events, and more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Erik McClelland
On Call Services & Rentals
erik@oncallservicesandrentals.com